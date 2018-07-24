On Wednesday, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Northrop Grumman will report earnings of $3.84 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Northrop Grumman reported EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $6.38 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 47.13 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 11.22 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3.64 2.73 2.91 2.87 EPS Actual 4.21 2.82 2.87 2.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Northrop Grumman stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.