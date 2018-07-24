Market Overview

Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 3:04pm   Comments
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Coca-Cola EPS is expected to be around 60 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $8.55 billion.

Coca-Cola reported a per-share profit of 59 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.71 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 1.69 percent. Sales would be down 11.94 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Coca-Cola's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.39 0.49 0.58
EPS Actual 0.47 0.39 0.5 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Coca-Cola stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Coca-Cola is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors/investors-info-investor-webcasts-and-events

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

