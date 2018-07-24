Market Overview

GlaxoSmithKline's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 2:56pm   Comments
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GlaxoSmithKline analysts model for earnings of 78 cents per share on sales of $9.7 billion.

GlaxoSmithKline reported a profit of 35 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.44 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 122.86 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.72 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.66 0.83 0.7
EPS Actual 0.34 0.35 0.42 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate GlaxoSmithKline stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GlaxoSmithKline is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

