On Wednesday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for General Motors is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, General Motors analysts model for earnings of $1.86 per share on sales of $37.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, General Motors announced EPS of $1.89 on revenue of $36.98 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 1.59 percent. Sales would be up 0.12 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.37 1.15 1.7 EPS Actual 1.43 1.65 1.32 1.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on General Motors stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.