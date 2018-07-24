On Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reporting earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents. Sales were $32.67 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 35.80 percent. Revenue would be up 8.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.72 0.59 0.61 EPS Actual 0.81 0.87 0.7 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fiat Chrysler's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.fcagroup.com/en-US/investors/events/Pages/default.aspx