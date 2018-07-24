Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fiat Chrysler Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Related FCAU
Google Prematurely Calls Time Of Death For Orrin Hatch, Sergio Marchionne
All The Major Executive Departures Of 2018 — So Far
Ferrari: What Should Investors Do Now That CEO Sergio Marchionne Is Out (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reporting earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $35.35 billion.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents. Sales were $32.67 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 35.80 percent. Revenue would be up 8.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.72 0.59 0.61
EPS Actual 0.81 0.87 0.7 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fiat Chrysler's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.fcagroup.com/en-US/investors/events/Pages/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FCAU)

Google Prematurely Calls Time Of Death For Orrin Hatch, Sergio Marchionne
All The Major Executive Departures Of 2018 — So Far
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Manley Takes The Wheel At Fiat Chrysler Sooner Than Expected As Marchionne Exits On Failing Health
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Kavanaugh, Pepsi, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FCAU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.