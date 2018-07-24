Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Euronet Worldwide reporting earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $620.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Euronet Worldwide reported EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $536.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.1 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 15.61 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Euronet Worldwide's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.12 1.59 1.08 EPS Actual 0.73 1.13 1.61 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Euronet Worldwide have declined 7.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Euronet Worldwide stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Euronet Worldwide's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/drvjffc4