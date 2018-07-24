Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: DTE Energy's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Related DTE
How EVs Are Forcing A Relationship Change Between OEMs, Energy Suppliers, Governments
DTE Energy's Outlook More 'Challenged' Than Previously Assumed, Wells Fargo Says
Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 44: 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To See (Seeking Alpha)

DTE Energy Holding (NYSE: DTE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DTE Energy Holding's EPS to be near $1.02 on sales of $2.52 billion.

DTE Energy Holding earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.07. Quarterly sales came in at $2.85 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 4.67 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 11.73 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.89 1.19 1.64 1.01
EPS Actual 1.91 1.26 1.48 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DTE Energy Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DTE Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=68233&p=irol-irhome

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DTE)

How EVs Are Forcing A Relationship Change Between OEMs, Energy Suppliers, Governments
DTE Energy's Outlook More 'Challenged' Than Previously Assumed, Wells Fargo Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: G7 Fallout, North Korea Summit, Match Group And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DTE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.