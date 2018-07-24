DTE Energy Holding (NYSE: DTE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DTE Energy Holding's EPS to be near $1.02 on sales of $2.52 billion.

DTE Energy Holding earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.07. Quarterly sales came in at $2.85 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 4.67 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 11.73 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.19 1.64 1.01 EPS Actual 1.91 1.26 1.48 1.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DTE Energy Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DTE Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=68233&p=irol-irhome