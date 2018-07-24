On Wednesday, July 25, Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Anthem reporting earnings of $4.20 per share on sales of $22.71 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Anthem reported EPS of $3.37 on revenue of $22.2 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 24.63 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 2.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. Anthem's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 4.91 1.27 2.41 3.23 EPS Actual 5.41 1.29 2.65 3.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Anthem stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Anthem is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.antheminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=130104&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5266950