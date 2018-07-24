Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anthem's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Earnings Growth, Execution Fetch Anthem An Upgrade From BMO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018

On Wednesday, July 25, Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Anthem reporting earnings of $4.20 per share on sales of $22.71 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Anthem reported EPS of $3.37 on revenue of $22.2 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 24.63 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 2.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. Anthem's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 4.91 1.27 2.41 3.23
EPS Actual 5.41 1.29 2.65 3.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Anthem stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Anthem is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.antheminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=130104&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5266950

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ANTM)

Earnings Growth, Execution Fetch Anthem An Upgrade From BMO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018
Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ANTM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.