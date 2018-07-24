Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Texas Instruments' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.31 and sales around $3.96 billion.

Texas Instruments EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.03. Revenue was $3.69 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 27.18 percent. Sales would be up 7.23 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.09 1.12 0.96 EPS Actual 1.21 1.09 1.24 1.03

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 40.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Texas Instruments stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Texas Instruments is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wzojivgr