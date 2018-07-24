Market Overview

Earnings Preview: LG Display
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 8:42am   Comments
LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS loss of 13 cents and sales around $4.99 billion.

LG Display reported a profit of $1.83 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.9 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 107.10 percent. Sales would be down 15.42 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate   0.57 0.55 0.64
EPS Actual 0 0.11 1.19 1.83

Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display were trading at $9.36 as of Jul. 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating LG Display stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months. Most Common Rating: Neutral

Conference Call

LG Display Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.lgdisplay.com/eng/main#none

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

