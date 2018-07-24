iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering iRobot modeled for quarterly EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $219.74 million.

iRobot EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 12 cents. Revenue was $183.14 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 50.00 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 19.98 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.47 -0.28 EPS Actual 0.66 0.54 0.52 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of iRobot have declined 17.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with iRobot. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.