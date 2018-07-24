On Tuesday, Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 13 cents and sales around $69.27 million.

In the same quarter last year, Inphi reported a loss per share of 35 cents on revenue of $84.42 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 62.86 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 17.95 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.36 0.36 0.34 EPS Actual -0.05 0.37 0.36 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Inphi have declined 11.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Inphi stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Inphi's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zwq36x2s