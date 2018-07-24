Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Forrester Research's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Related FORR
Facebook, Google Make Glassdoor's List Of Top 50 Places To Work
Forrester Research Differentiating Itself From Gartner, Could Bump Up Prices Soon

On Tuesday, Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Forrester Research is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Forrester Research EPS will likely be near 38 cents while revenue will be around $93.48 million, according to analysts.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.52 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.18 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.06   0.23 0.3
EPS Actual -0.01 0.32 0.31 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Forrester Research stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FORR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FORR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.