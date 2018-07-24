On Tuesday, Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Forrester Research is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Forrester Research EPS will likely be near 38 cents while revenue will be around $93.48 million, according to analysts.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.52 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.18 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.23 0.3 EPS Actual -0.01 0.32 0.31 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Forrester Research stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.