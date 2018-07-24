Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Carlisle Companies' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Carlisle Companies will report earnings of $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

Carlisle Companies reported a profit of $1.67 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.07 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 1.80 percent. Sales would be up 10.07 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.99 1.47 1.61 EPS Actual 0.97 1.17 1.62 1.67

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Carlisle Companies. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carlisle Companies's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.carlisle.com/home/default.aspx