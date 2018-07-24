Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Acadia Realty Trust reporting earnings of 6 cents per share on sales of $52.29 million.

Acadia Realty Trust reported a profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $48.46 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 84.21 percent. Sales would be up 7.89 percent on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.33 0.37 0.37 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Acadia Realty Trust stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.