TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for TransUnion's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, TransUnion analysts model for earnings of 59 cents per share on sales of $540 million.

In the same quarter last year, TransUnion reported earnings per share of 47 cents on sales of $474.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.53 percent. Revenue would be have grown 13.74 percent from the same quarter last year. TransUnion's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.48 0.46 0.44 EPS Actual 0.57 0.5 0.49 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on TransUnion Common Stock stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TransUnion's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.transunion.com/