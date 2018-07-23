PolyOne (NYSE: POL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

PolyOne EPS is expected to be around 71 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $908.42 million.

PolyOne EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 63 cents. Revenue was $814.1 million. Revenue would be have grown 11.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the PolyOne's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.4 0.55 0.63 EPS Actual 0.68 0.41 0.58 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on PolyOne stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

PolyOne's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.polyone.com/news/news-center