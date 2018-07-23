PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, PACCAR analysts model for earnings of $1.43 per share on sales of $5.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, PACCAR posted EPS of $1.06 on sales of $4.4 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 34.91 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 23.69 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.11 1.06 0.99 EPS Actual 1.45 1.18 1.14 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on PACCAR stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PACCAR is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.paccar.com/media/2740/1q18-investor-presentation.pdf