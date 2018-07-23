NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see NeoGenomics reporting earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $66.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, NeoGenomics posted a loss of 4 cents on sales of $66 million. NeoGenomics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on NeoGenomics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NeoGenomics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/33517