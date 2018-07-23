Don't be caught off-guard: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Flagstar Bancorp will report earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $114.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of 71 cents on sales of $97 million. Revenue would be up 18.05 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.54 0.68 0.61 EPS Actual 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Flagstar Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Flagstar Bancorp's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.peoplesbancorp.com/