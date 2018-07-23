On Tuesday, Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Constellium EPS will likely be near 31 cents while revenue will be around $1.81 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Constellium reported EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $1.62 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 72.22 percent. Sales would be have grown 11.94 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.1 0.18 0.26 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.8 0.24 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Constellium stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Constellium's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8sgtbokj