On Monday, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 92 cents and sales around $688.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zions Bancorp posted a profit of 75 cents on sales of $660 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 22.67 percent. Revenue would be up 4.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.74 0.72 0.62 EPS Actual 1.09 0.8 0.72 0.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 20.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Zions Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zions Bancorp's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.zionsbancorporation.com/