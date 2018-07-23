Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 50 cents and sales around $598.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of 32 cents on sales of $519.5 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 56.25 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 15.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.38 0.31 0.26 EPS Actual 0.38 0.42 0.31 0.32

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 35.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Werner Enterprises stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Werner Enterprises is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.werner.com/investor-relations/default.aspx