A Preview Of Werner Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 50 cents and sales around $598.3 million.
In the same quarter last year, Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of 32 cents on sales of $519.5 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 56.25 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 15.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.38
|0.31
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.42
|0.31
|0.32
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 35.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Werner Enterprises stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Werner Enterprises is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.werner.com/investor-relations/default.aspx