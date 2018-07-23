Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Veracyte reporting a quarterly loss of 27 cents per share on sales of $20.56 million.

In the same quarter last year, Veracyte reported a loss per share of 22 cents on sales of $18.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 22 percent. Revenue would be up 11.7 percent from the year-ago period. Veracyte's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.23 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.24 -0.21 -0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Veracyte stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Veracyte is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/upqb7x8t