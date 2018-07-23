Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) unveils its next round of earnings Monday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Owens-Illinois' Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois earnings of 75 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.82 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Owens-Illinois reported earnings per share of 75 cents on sales of $1.75 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.94 percent on a year-over-year basis. Owens-Illinois's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.54 0.74 0.67 EPS Actual 0.59 0.55 0.77 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Owens-Illinois stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.