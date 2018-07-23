Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Merit Medical Systems management projections, analysts predict EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $214.67 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 11.11 percent. Revenue would be up 15.07 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.32 0.3 0.29 EPS Actual 0.31 0.33 0.32 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Merit Medical Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Merit Medical Systems's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.