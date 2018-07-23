Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) unveils its next round of earnings Monday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Moelis & Co's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Moelis & Co EPS is expected to be around 56 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $187.14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Moelis & Co announced EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $172.14 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 15.15 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.71 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.42 0.45 0.47 EPS Actual 0.65 0.52 0.57 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Moelis & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Moelis & Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/mc180723.html