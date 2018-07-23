Don't be caught off-guard: Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBTX) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Independent Bank earnings of $1.14 per share. Revenue will likely be around $90.1 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Independent Bank reported a per-share profit of 82 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $79.7 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 39.02 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 12.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.94 0.89 0.81 EPS Actual 1.03 0.9 0.89 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.