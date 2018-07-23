Earnings Preview For Hexcel
Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 75 cents and sales around $540.92 million.
In the same quarter last year, Hexcel posted a profit of 67 cents on sales of $491.3 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.94 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 10.10 percent from the year-ago period. Hexcel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.7
|0.68
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.7
|0.71
|0.67
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Hexcel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.