Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 75 cents and sales around $540.92 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hexcel posted a profit of 67 cents on sales of $491.3 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.94 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 10.10 percent from the year-ago period. Hexcel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.7 0.68 0.69 EPS Actual 0.68 0.7 0.71 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Hexcel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.