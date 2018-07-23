Heartland Financial's Earnings Preview
Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) unveils its next round of earnings Monday.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Heartland Financial analysts model for earnings of 90 cents per share on sales of $128.34 million.
In the same quarter last year, Heartland Financial reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $100.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.11 percent. Sales would be up 28.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Heartland Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.8
|0.75
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.8
|0.72
|0.81
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Heartland Financial are up 24.97 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Heartland Financial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Heartland Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.htlf.com/event