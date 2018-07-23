Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) unveils its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Heartland Financial analysts model for earnings of 90 cents per share on sales of $128.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Heartland Financial reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $100.2 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.11 percent. Sales would be up 28.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Heartland Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.8 0.75 0.73 EPS Actual 0.76 0.8 0.72 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Heartland Financial are up 24.97 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Heartland Financial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Heartland Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.htlf.com/event