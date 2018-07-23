HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

HealthStream earnings will be near 7 cents per share on sales of $56.71 million, according to analysts.

HealthStream reported a profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $61.48 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 12.50 percent. Sales would be down 7.76 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.03 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 0.08 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HealthStream stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.