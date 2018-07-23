HNI (NYSE: HNI) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for HNI's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see HNI reporting earnings of 34 cents per share on sales of $525 million.

In the same quarter last year, HNI announced EPS of 42 cents on revenue of $514.48 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.05 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 2.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.42 0.8 0.7 EPS Actual 0.1 0.47 0.82 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HNI stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.