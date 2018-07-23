On Monday, First Bank Williamstown (NASDAQ: FRBA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect First Bank Williamstown's EPS to be near 26 cents on sales of $13.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, First Bank Williamstown reported earnings per share of 15 cents on revenue of $9.07 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 73.33 percent. Sales would be up 51.50 percent from the year-ago period. First Bank Williamstown's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.18 0.15 0.17 EPS Actual 0.23 0.18 0.16 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on First Bank Williamstown stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.