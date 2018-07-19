SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) releases its next round of earnings this Friday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect SunTrust Banks earnings of $1.31 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.32 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, SunTrust Banks reported earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $2.26 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 27.18 percent. Sales would be have grown 2.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.06 1.05 0.99 EPS Actual 1.29 1.09 1.06 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on SunTrust Banks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

SunTrust Banks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.