On Friday, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for ManpowerGroup is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict ManpowerGroup will report earnings of $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

ManpowerGroup reported a profit of $1.82 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 28.02 percent. Sales would be have grown 13.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.63 2.07 1.96 1.69 EPS Actual 1.72 2.12 2.04 1.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ManpowerGroup stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ManpowerGroup's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8f6rcdwz