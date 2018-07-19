Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) unveils its next round of earnings Friday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kansas City Southern's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Kansas City Southern modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $692.2 million.

Kansas City Southern EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.33. Sales were $656.4 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.79 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 5.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.38 1.35 1.25 EPS Actual 1.3 1.38 1.35 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kansas City Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kansas City Southern's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/176789