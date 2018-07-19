Earnings Outlook For Iberiabank
On Friday, Iberiabank (NASDAQ: IBKC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Iberiabank is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Iberiabank EPS is expected to be around $1.59, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $302.33 million.
Sales would be have grown 26.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.25
|1.26
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.33
|1
|1.1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Iberiabank have declined 4.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Iberiabank. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Iberiabank's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.iberiabank.com/