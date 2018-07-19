On Friday, Iberiabank (NASDAQ: IBKC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Iberiabank is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Iberiabank EPS is expected to be around $1.59, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $302.33 million.

Sales would be have grown 26.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.25 1.26 1.12 EPS Actual 1.37 1.33 1 1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Iberiabank have declined 4.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Iberiabank. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Iberiabank's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.iberiabank.com/