Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Gentex earnings will be near 40 cents per share on sales of $467.72 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Gentex posted a profit of 31 cents on sales of $443.13 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 29.03 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 5.55 percent from the same quarter last year. Gentex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.32 0.31 0.32 EPS Actual 0.4 0.33 0.31 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Gentex stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gentex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/f2sndtty