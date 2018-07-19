Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) announces its next round of earnings this Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Citizens Financial Group's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Citizens Financial Group reporting earnings of 85 cents per share on sales of $1.51 billion.

Citizens Financial Group reported a profit of 63 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.39 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 34.92 percent. Revenue would be have grown 8.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.67 0.64 0.59 EPS Actual 0.78 0.71 0.68 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Citizens Financial Group are up 13.72 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Citizens Financial Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Citizens Financial Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.citizensbank.com/about-us/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2018.aspx