Earnings Preview For Western Alliance Bancorp
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 19, 2018 9:05am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Western Alliance Bancorp is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp modeled for quarterly EPS of 98 cents on revenue of $241.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, Western Alliance Bancorp reported EPS of 76 cents on revenue of $203.19 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.95 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 18.80 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.83 0.78 0.73
EPS Actual 0.96 0.85 0.79 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Western Alliance Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

