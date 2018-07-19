Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Skyworks Solutions' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Skyworks Solutions management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.60 on revenue of $888.97 million.

Skyworks Solutions reported a per-share profit of $1.57 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $900.8 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 1.91 percent. Sales would have fallen 1.31 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Skyworks Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.6 1.92 1.75 1.52 EPS Actual 1.64 2 1.82 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Skyworks Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qzg7wc42