People's United Earnings Preview
On Thursday, People's United (NASDAQ: PBCT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 32 cents and sales around $396.93 million.
In the same quarter last year, People's United posted EPS of 24 cents on sales of $366.5 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be have grown 8.30 percent from the same quarter last year. People's United's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.3
|0.27
|0.25
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.3
|0.31
|0.26
|0.24
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on People's United stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
People's United is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3gmrju6x