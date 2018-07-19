Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Jefferies Financial Group analysts model for earnings of $1.88 per share on sales of $789.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Jefferies Financial Group posted EPS of 17 cents on sales of $2.73 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1005.88 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 71.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.47 0.17 0.3 EPS Actual 0.34 0.48 0.27 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Jefferies Financial Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Jefferies Financial Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://jefferiesfinancialgroupinvestorrelations.jefferies.com/press-releases