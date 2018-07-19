On Thursday, Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Independent Bank reporting earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $92.65 million.

In the same quarter last year, Independent Bank posted a profit of 82 cents on sales of $85.15 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 32.93 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.9 0.89 0.8 EPS Actual 1 0.89 0.87 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Independent Bank are up 20.2 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.