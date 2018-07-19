Market Overview

Earnings Preview For E*Trade Financial
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 19, 2018 8:07am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect E*Trade Financial's EPS to be near 88 cents on sales of $705.21 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 69.23 percent. Sales would be up 22.22 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.59 0.5 0.47
EPS Actual 0.88 0.64 0.55 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on E*Trade Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. E*Trade Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

