Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Cintas' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cintas' EPS to be near $1.67 on sales of $1.64 billion.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 35.77 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.19 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.26 1.3 1.07 EPS Actual 1.37 1.31 1.48 1.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cintas stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cintas's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.