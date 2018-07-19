Market Overview

Capital One Financial Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 19, 2018
On Thursday, Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Capital One Financial is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Capital One Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.56 on revenue of $6.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Capital One Financial announced EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $6.7 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.61 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.27 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 2.31 1.87 2.17 1.93
EPS Actual 2.65 1.62 2.42 1.96

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Capital One Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

