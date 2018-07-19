On Thursday, Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Associated Banc modeled for quarterly EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $316.37 million.

Associated Banc EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 36 cents. Revenue was $266.22 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.56 percent. Revenue would be up 18.83 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.36 0.36 EPS Actual 0.5 0.41 0.41 0.36

Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc were trading at $28.35 as of Jul. 19. shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Associated Banc stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Associated Banc's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130077