On Thursday, Wabco Holdings (NYSE: WBC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Wabco Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.90 on revenue of $993.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wabco Holdings reported EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $795 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 12.43 percent. Revenue would be up 25.03 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.8 1.8 1.49 1.54 EPS Actual 1.97 2 1.71 1.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Wabco Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wabco Holdings's Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6h8vebgv